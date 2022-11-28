MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A local Myrtle Beach woman is bringing holiday cheer to seniors in the area.

Lindsay Hickman was inspired to start Shoeboxes for Seniors after seeing several other states across the country giving back.

“There are actually near 1,000 Horry County residents that are senior citizens that either live alone or just don’t have the means to receive gifts around the holidays,” Hickman said.

With the help of Coastal Carolina football coaches Jameson Chadwell and Bill Durkin, Horry County seniors will receive Christmas presents this year.

Courtesy: Lindsay Hickman/Twitter

Those interested in participating can drop off items such as scented lotions, body wash, shampoo, puzzles, slippers and blankets, to name a few, at 165 Barclay Drive in Myrtle Beach.

For more ideas on what to bring, take a look at the list in the above photo.