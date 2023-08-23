MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was shot early Monday morning at a hotel on S. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach told police it was “over an iPhone 14.”
The shooting happened at about 1:25 a.m. at the Sandbar hotel, according to a police report. The hotel is in the 1800 block of S Ocean Boulevard.
The man was shot in the leg but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. Police were called to the area after getting reports about a man screaming that he had been shot, records show.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015011.
