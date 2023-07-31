MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Sunday evening in a shooting in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Officers responded at about 6:40 p.m. to the area of the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South, police said in a Facebook post. No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-013497.