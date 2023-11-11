MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People will be able to ‘Shop with a Hero’ at the 42nd annual Dickens Christmas Show & Festival in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach fire and police departments are going head-to-head to raise money for children in need of some holiday cheer.

Hoping people are in the giving spirit, the departments set up booths at the Dickens Christmas Show and Festival asking for donations for their annual ‘Shop with a Hero Charity Competition.’

On December 9th, police and firefighters will use the proceeds raised to take kids in need holiday shopping.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s Captain, Jonathan Evans, said last year, the departments raised nearly $4,000 together and helped about 45 kids get Christmas gifts.

“I hate that we have families in this situation where they need help like this,” Evans said. “But, at the same time any chance we get to work with kids and show them that police and fire are their friends is a good thing.”

Captain Evans said their goal is to raise $6,000 this year. The Dickens Christmas Show and Festival started Thursday and continues through the weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.