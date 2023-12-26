MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The day after Christmas is known as “Boxing Day” and many shoppers filled Coastal Grand Mall off Highway 17.

The holiday originated to give gifts to people in need, but many people now take advantage of the day for shopping sales or returning gifts.

According to the National Retail Federation, people celebrating the winter holidays expect to spend on average $875 on gifts, decorations, food, and other seasonal items.

“We’re just out looking for deals,” Gale Gore, a shopper said. “Just shopping around. We do this every year. The day after Christmas, we spend it in Myrtle Beach.”

Coastal Grand Mall was open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday operating on its normal hours.

Cassandra Williams Rush, a shopper said she didn’t start shopping until 11 a.m.

“I didn’t start until 11 because I needed to catch Dillard’s and they didn’t open until 11and I wanted to pick up some of the food and items they had this Christmas.”

Traffic was steady in the mall’s parking lot all day Tuesday, but it didn’t seem as busy as Black Friday.

Desiree Berry, an employee at Gipsy Soul in Coastal Grand Mall, said the flow was steady.

“The day after Christmas, it’s I would say also kind of steady,” Berry said. “Slower but people I think are coming in. Trying to use their gift cards and want to get last minute Christmas gifts.”

The National Retail Federation said shopping destination trends are continuing this holiday season with 52% of consumers planning to shop online.

Its studies show buying gift cards are also popular this year – expecting some people to spend $30 million.

Some shoppers at the Coastal Grand Mall talked about their favorite store.

“Belk’s is our favorite place,” Gail Gore said. “So that’s where we’re heading, straight to Belk’s.”

Cassandra Williams Rush also said she was heading to Belk’s.

“I’m heading to Belk to see if they happen to still have some items that I saw last week,” Rush said.

Some stores offered discounts of 75% or more, but many stores this year aren’t doing returns. They either offer item exchange or give out store gift cards.

Nabeel Shahzad, owner of Infinity Jewelers at Coastal Grand Mall, said they normally give 14 days to allow a shopper to return an item.

“We normally give people fourteen days,” Shahzad said. “But if it’s a Christmas gift, we always give them time till Christmas and we give them a little bit more extra time so they can still come back. Of course, they’re not going to give to somebody until Christmas, so I think if we still give them time and say don’t worry, we are here. We’ll take care of you if you come back and talk to us.”

Shahzad said his sales this year were 10 to 15% lower than last year, but in total, still stronger than what he saw before COVID-19.