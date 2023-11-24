MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday season continues, and Black Friday deals are all over the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

News13 was at both Tanger Outlets and said cars were bumper to bumper. The traffic conditions at the Highway 501 location weren’t too bad and there were still parking lots.

A group of young shoppers told News13 the outlets were crowded.

“There’s somebody everywhere you turn,” they said. ” Fun. I just bought shoes.”

Black Friday shopping has become a tradition for some families.

Shopper Korey Ward said his family does it all the time and every year.

“I’m not from here so we come down here every year and enjoy Black Friday with our kids,” Ward said.

Shopper Amelia Herring, said her family is just shopping, having fun, and looking for good deals.

“Spending some time with our family and eating,” Herring said.

But lots of deals come with lots of people.

“We parked way down the street in the woods,” Ward said. “So, it’s crazy out here right now. Yeah, it’s like that every year though so we expect it.”

Herring said she and her family traveled from North Carolina to come to the outlets.

“The traffic coming in was okay but when you got into the beach it was like bumper-to-bumper traffic,” Herring said. “Can’t find parking spots. You literally have to follow people to their car to get their parking spot.”

The area marketing director, Stephanie Parisi, said they have local police and barricades to help with the traffic flow.

“Mastercard has put out their holiday survey and it shows shoppers are going to be spending 3.7 percent more this holiday season,” Parisi said.

Parisi said they have great brands and outlet mall pricing is hard to beat. news13 asked some customers what their favorite stores were.

“All of them to be honest with you,” Ward said. “Yeah, we love all of them.”

Shopper Amelia Herring said a couple stores were her favorite.

“Arie, American Eagle, LuLu, Simply Southern, Vera Bradley,” she said.

One store employee, MiKayla Schnieder, said Friday has been the busiest day for them in the past month and that she tries to work on every Black Friday every year.

Schnieder works at Sparkles at Tanger Outlet.

“My favorite thing is honestly waking up early,” Schnieder said. “And coming to shop before my shift and then getting to interact with all the customers and work more hours than I would in a normal day.”

Parisi said holiday photos at the Highway 17 location will be in the food court throughout the weekend and she encourages everyone to come out.

Both Tanger Outlet locations are open this weekend from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.