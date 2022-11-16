MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel will light up in blue and orange in memory of three University of Virginia football players that were shot and killed, according to a SkyWheel Myrtle Beach announcement.

Blue and orange lights will shine bright Wednesday night at the SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, the announcement reads.

The special colored lights are a tribute to UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

“SkyWheel will continue [to] shine their tribute with this special lighting tonight to show solidarity during a dark time for UVA as they grieve this senseless loss,” SkyWheel Myrtle Beach said in a statement.