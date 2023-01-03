MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel will shine in honor of Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills football player in critical condition after a tackle during Monday night’s game, according to the SkyWheel Myrtle Beach Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the SkyWheel will shine in blue and red, SkyWheel Myrtle Beach said.

The defensive back was in critical condition after the Buffalo Bills said his heart stopped following a tackle. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Our SkyWheel team continues to send our love, support and prayers of healing for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills,” the post reads.