MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will turn purple September 21 to mark World Alzheimer’s Day.

The South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association made the announcement about the Skywheel turning purple in a news release.

The SkyWheel illuminating is an attempt to honor the 50 million people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia throughout the world and to inspire community members to join the fight against this disease, according to the release.

The purple SkyWheel will also highlight the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s Visual assets which will have images and videos for use courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association.

In tandem with the lighting, the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host a special drop-in event at the LandShark Bar and Grill, located next door to the SkyWheel at 1110 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, according to the release.

Community members are invited to stop in from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to learn about the global fight against dementia and to register for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s research, care and support, the release said.

The Grand Strand Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at

Grand Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 10:45 a.m., followed by a two-mile walk through the surrounding area, the release said.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Cindy Alewine, President of the

Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter. “For the first time in history, there are

multiple FDA-approved treatments that can change the course of Alzheimer’s in a meaningful

way for people in the earliest stages. This is an important first step, with more promising

treatments in the pipeline, but there are still millions of families facing this disease today who

need support.”

All funds raised by Walk to End Alzheimer’s will benefit the work of the Alzheimer’s Association,

maximize care and support for families facing dementia, advancing cutting-edge research, and

ensuring access to treatments for all who could benefit from them, the release said.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in

the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care

to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In South Carolina alone, there are more than 95,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers. To register as a participant or Team Captain of Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900, according to the release.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 9 walks across South Carolina including: Aiken, Anderson,

Bluffton, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Rock Hill and Spartanburg.