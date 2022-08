A SLED helicopter was involved in a drug bust on Aug. 9, 2022, at Orange and Blue streets.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined Myrtle Beach police Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing drug investigation.

Officers served a warrant in the area of Orange and Blue streets, according to police. Road were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

Several people have been arrested and guns have been recovered, according to police.

Further details were not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.