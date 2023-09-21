MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The solicitor representing Horry County is asking a judge to block access to a downtown Myrtle Beach house that has a reputation for drug dealing and violent crime.

A circuit judge has closed the “yellow house” three separate times due to being a nuisance.

The most recent order to close the house expired in April 2022.

Since it reopened, Myrtle Beach police have responded to calls on the property for assault and drug dealing, prompting 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson to file a petition to shut the house down under South Carolina’s nuisance law.

State law says a person can be found guilty of a public nuisance if their property is used for unlawful actions, such as possession or sale of substances or continuous breach of peace.

“Anytime that we’ve ever done an action, we work very hard to keep from having to bring an action to begin with, you know, this is basically a last-ditch effort,” Richardson said. “We asked them to remediate to fix whatever is out there that’s causing the nuisance. We work with them if they’ll work with us to try to get it fixed.”

In August, police responded to calls of shots fired and a tenant being stabbed. While they were inside, officers noticed poor living conditions and on that same day, code enforcement officials deemed the home unfit and ordered it closed.

Employees of local businesses directly behind the house said that ever since the shooting, they leave together in pairs while walking to their cars.

One woman even said someone quit after the incident.

News13 visited the house on Thursday, and while the inside has been boarded up, people have been living in the backyard in makeshift shelters and camps despite the “no trespassing” signs.

“In my analogy, that’s the bees. What we’re doing with a nuisance is trying to take down the hive — or at least make the house in operable,” Richardson said. “But yeah, we’ll still prosecute the drug sales, the drug use, all the behavior that’s criminal. But at the same time, we’re trying to evade a public nuisance.”

The petition is asking for the court to have Myrtle Beach police take possession of the premises including all the furniture, equipment, fixtures and other property now used on it.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said it responded to an unauthorized fire at the property.

Documents show Joe Rideoutte Jr. is the owner of the property and acquired the house in 2010. News13 has reached out to him, but has not heard back.

News13 has also reached out to Rideoutte’s attorney, but have not heard back.

Richardson said on Thursday that a court date has been set for Oct. 9.