MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 continues to look into the Horry County couple accused of a racially motivated cross-burning incident outside of their home directed toward their neighbors.

Investigators said Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett, not only made racial slurs and threats to their neighbors, but also threatened law enforcement and local media.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told News13, that 99.9% of the time all arrests come from state laws, but since there is no hate crime laws in South Carolina, the federal government has to step in.

Richardson said the fact that federal investigators were on Corbett Drive shows that this case is more than just harassment charges.

Richardson said if the state had a hate crimes law, Butler and Hartnett would have most likely spent the night in jail after their first arrest and probably would have had a higher bond.

“So that would have given the neighborhood a time to calm down, you know,” Richardson said. “With having somebody locked up, and it would have given law enforcement, some opportunity to gauge if a person really did have mental issues, instead of hitting the bond and getting out.”

State representative Wendell Gilliard, who introduced the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Bill explained the three things that would come from it.

“Number one,” Gilliard said. “It has been proven when you have a hate crime law in your state, then you would have a mandate to start recording where these crimes are happening at. Number two, when you have a hate crime law in your state, now you’re in a position to expedite the case. And number three, it has been proven when you have a hate crime law in your state. People are now more apt to come forward as to report hate crimes as they happen.”

Gilliard said historically, the hate crimes bill passed the house twice. He said the bill is being held up by two state senators and is now sitting in one of the senate sub-committees.