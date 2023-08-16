MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach motel was shut down Monday after the city’s building official said it was uninhabitable, leaving some people homeless.

The city turned the water off and told tenants they could not live there anymore.

Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said they were first notified last week that there were issues at the White Sands Motel.

He said the city sent people out to evaluate the living conditions at the time and the residents agreed there were no problems. The city bought the hotel back in March, as well as other properties in the area to redevelop at some point in the future.

However, when the city inspected the motel again on Monday morning, they recognized an internal plumbing failure.

Tucker said the problem has been building over a series of months but it got to the point where it was creating blockages and backups throughout the building.

“The structure isn’t up to code for an apartment complex. It’s up to the code for a hotel, should’ve been operating as a hotel, not an apartment complex,” Tucker said. “It seems like a minor thing but it’s bigger than that.”

One of the tenants who was evicted, Chrissy Berry, said the owner does not care about her residents — only her money.

Berry said she’s been homeless before but hopes to find a new place as soon as she can.

“I’m not really mad at the city per say, I’m more at the owner,” she said. “Because if she would have been doing her job as a landlord then, like, the lady in room one-zero — the first room here that’s got the gentleman with one leg, they wouldn’t be trying to figure out where they got to go with a disabled man.”

“That’s what I’m so upset about, is that she’s just throwing us all under the bus and saying ‘I don’t care,'” Berry continued.

Berry said her and her other tenant friends were paying the landlord $480 per week before it was lowered a couple of weeks ago.

“I was having to deal with this, you know, and not knowing what to do and not knowing that the lady that owns this is not wanting to step up and help her tenants is not, it’s not good,” she said. “But I want to keep pushing forward and hopefully by Friday, have me something more stable than here.”

News13 attempted to get in contact with the landlord but were unable.