MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The streets of Myrtle Beach were filled today for a heartwarming event that has been a cherished tradition for decades.

This parade is part of South Atlantic Shrine Association’s 50th annual fall festival. The rain didn’t stop people from coming out to cheer on the 20 member shrines that participated in the parade.

Supporters from all over the southeast filled the streets of Ocean Boulevard to watch the parade. members from the different Shriner unit’s road on unusual and unique floats, bikes, and cars.

The convention has been held in Myrtle Beach since 1974.

Jeff Neely and Kim Murrell from Atlanta, Georgis said it is definitely one of the biggest parades they have.

Shriners International is an organization with about 325,000 members who raise money for the various Shriners hospitals for children across the county.

Despite the gloomy weather, hundreds of spectators still had smiles on their faces as they cheered and watched parade members dance their way along the route.

“It’s a shame the weather didn’t cooperate,” they said. “But, you know, we still came to support the children’s hospitals, which is what we do. And see the joy on the kids’ faces.”

One supporter’s husband, Sabrina Sutton, became a Shriner in New Bern, North Carolina last year and has loved being a part of this community.

“We really enjoy it,” Sutton said. “This is our third parade I think I’ve been to since he joined, and we just love it. We absolutely love it.”

This convention has been going on throughout the week and has brought many member Shrines from the Southeast together.

“This is more just for a fun event for us to just come out and enjoy fellowship with different temples,” Jeff Neely and Kim Murrell said. “And different temples from different states.”

This parade wraps up a SASA’s 50th annual meeting that took place in Myrtle Beach. All of the proceeds raised will go towards the Shriners hospitals for children.