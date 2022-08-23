MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Department of Transportation will enter an agreement to make city roads safer.

Four roadways and intersections are expected to get safety updates in the coming months and years, including:

Mr. Joe White Ave. from U.S. 17 to U.S. 17 Business

21st Ave. North from U.S. 17 to North Ocean Boulevard

U.S. 501 at Cannon Road

U.S 501 at Third Avenue South

U.S. 17 at 67th Avenue North

The intersection of Highway 501 and Cannon Road is a dangerous one, according to SCDOT, which said there were 84 crashes at the intersection between 2014 and 2018. Nearly half of them resulted in injuries.

The intersection of Highway 501 and Third Avenue South has issues as well.

“It’s a weird intersection,” Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said. “It comes in at an angle right now. The proposal would make it a regular ‘T’ intersection.”

Mr. Joe White Avenue will see new improvements for pedestrians and bikers. Medians and traffic signals are expected to be updated as well.

Kruea said the improvements could take anywhere from three months to a year depending on how extensive the changes are.

That means drivers should also expect slight delays while the work is being done.

“There will certainly be some lane closures,” Kruea said. “There may be some traffic shifts as part of all of this, but at the end of the day, you’ll have a much better product.”

The city is not spending any money on the improvements, Kruea said.

“These are state projects,” he said. “This will be state DOT money. These are state roads that they recognize they need to do some work on.”