MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some South Carolina lawmakers and school leaders want to create a hybrid system so the responsibility of the state’s school meals program is split between two agencies.

Even though South Carolina ranks third in the country for locally sourced products in school cafeterias, the state’s Child Food and Nutrition Services Study Committee member and state senator, Greg Hembree, is one of many who recommend the Department of Agriculture’s take over some of the smaller programs.

Currently, the Department of Education handles all of the meal programs in the state. The committee met earlier this month to discuss the agriculture component of school meals.

The newly proposed hybrid system comes after previous models the committee proposed did not receive full support of moving services fully to the Department of Agriculture or keeping it with the Department of Education.

Senator Greg Hembree explains what the transfer of responsibilities will allow.

“If anything,” Hembree said. “So the goal is to increase the amount of South Carolina meat, poultry, vegetables, agricultural products, to increase the amount of South Carolina Agricultural product products, into our local schools, and to in and also, you know, and get more fresh foods into our schools and less processed food. So, you got a health goal.”

Hembree said some of the locally sourced foods could come from Horry County.

“And it will be,” Hembree said. “But there could be farmers that you know might sell to Greenville or sold in some other part of the state. You know, it’s great if we could keep it right in Horry County, but it’s, it’s still really, really good. You know, I always say, if it’s good for district 28 is great. If it’s good for Horry County, it’s really, really good.”

If lawmakers implement the hybrid model, the committee recommends it be in place for five years and then have it be reevaluated. Senator Hembree said the committee decided on five years to give the program enough time to gather data.

The recommendations will be discussed when the full legislature returns to session in Columbia next month.