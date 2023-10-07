MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three South Carolina lawmakers in Washington, D.C. took to social media to react to the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants early Saturday morning.

The Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off guard on a major holiday.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham took to his Facebook page and called the attack ‘unjust’ and said an operation should be launched to destroy the Hamas organization completely.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends and allies in Israel as they defend their homeland from this unjust invasion and attack by the terrorist group Hamas. It would serve Israel and the world well to respond to this outrage by launching an operation that will destroy the Hamas organization – not just contain it.”

2024 Republican presidential hopeful and South Carolina senator Tim Scott also took to his social media and said he was horrified by the attack, and it was a blatant disregard for innocent life and must be unequivocally condemned.

“I’m horrified by Iranian-backed Hamas’ unprecedented attack against Israel. This blatant disregard for innocent life must be unequivocally condemned. Israel has a right to defend itself and the United States must stand in support of its steadfast ally.”

Republican Rep. Russell Fry also took to social media to comment on the attack. Fry said that Hama’s terrorist activities are shameful and preventable.

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn has not reacted to the surprise attack on social media.