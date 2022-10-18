MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after a person was found dead Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Christopher Perry, Sr., 40, of Blythewood, was charged with murder, police said.

Police were called at about 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Highway 501 when the victim was found in a grassy area behind a building, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police determined the death was suspicious and opened a homicide investigation. Perry and the victim knew each other and Perry was allegedly the last person to have seen the victim on the day of the murder, according to police.

Perry was also allegedly seen leaving the area at about the time of the murder, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police did not say how the victim died.

Perry was taken into custody Monday morning and is awaiting a bond hearing.