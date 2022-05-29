MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings Highway, McSpadden said.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating the crash. No other information about the crash was immediately available.