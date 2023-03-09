MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A group of South Carolina physicians rallied at the Statehouse Wednesday to support a bill they say would improve health care access across the Palmetto state.

The bill would allow qualified physician assistants to work at clinics in areas that don’t have a supervising physician.

“Not only are there not enough physicians to see patients, but it’s also very difficult for our [physician’s assistant] to find a physician in some of these rural communities who’s willing to sign on as a supervising physician,” said Jen Marshall, the legislative co-chair for the South Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants.

Marshall said only 69% of the primary care needs in South Carolina are currently being met.

“I think that the shortage of physicians plays a huge role in that,” physician assistant Dustin Hayes said.

Hayes, who works in the Pee Dee, said that in 2021 there was a shortage of 1,800 physicians in the state, a number that he said is expected to grow to nearly 3,000 by 2026. The bill proposed in the state Senate would take away some of the barriers physician assistants face, he said.

Marshall said the bill would benefit areas where clinics or employers are having trouble finding a physician willing to supervise.

“It would allow a PA with experience to go into that community and start providing health care,” she said.

Currently, physician assistants can only work at clinics that have supervising physicians.

“We have a scenario right now where a PA experienced in psychiatry has been working with his psychiatrist for years, the supervising physician, and that supervising physician is retiring,” Marshall said. “So he will be unable to treat the mental health patients in this really rural community because he can’t find a supervising physician.”

Hayes said if the bill were to become law it would empower physician assistants to practice in rural and underserved communities, which would improve access to care across the state.

“We’re going to see thousands and thousands of patients who go without primary care in the state of South Carolina if the bill is not passed,” Hayes said.

Hayes and Marshall both said they think legislators are making adequate health care in underserved communities a priority this year and that they hope to see changes within the health care system.