MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With only nine days to go before Christmas, Grand Strand residents are getting the gift of falling gas prices.

According to AAA, the U.S. average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas on Friday was $3.18, a drop of eight cents since Monday.

The price in South Carolina has fallen even more during the past week. Friday’s average price was $2.87, down 12 cents from $2.99 a week ago, AAA said on its website. Overall, the state’s average price has fallen 4.7% from a year ago when it was $3.01.

“This coincides with the arrival of the winter driving season when fewer people hit the roads due to less daylight and more inclement weather,” AAA said on its website. “Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next week.”

Here are the average prices for counties in the News13 viewing area as of Friday, according to AAA:

SOUTH CAROLINA — $2.87

Darlington County — $2.86

Dillon County — $2.91

Florence County — $2.90

Horry County — $2.78

Marion County — $2.97

Marlboro County — $2.93

NORTH CAROLINA — $2.98

Robeson County — $2.94

Scotland County — $2.93