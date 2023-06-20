MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, came to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday for a town hall meeting with supporters at the John T. Rhodes Sports Center.

The event, set for 5 p.m., is being hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity. People waited in line early Tuesday afternoon to get into the event with doors opening at 3 p.m. They were set to close at 4:30 p.m., a half-hour before the start of the town hall.

People were able to register to attend, but organizers said that did not guarantee admission. Seating was on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Scott is one of 10 people seeking the Republican party’s presidential nomination.

News 13 requested to cover the town hall inside the area but it is closed to all media except for Fox News. News13 asked Scott’s campaign team for an interview either before or after the event and was told that the senator would not have time.

Maya Lockett

Dennis Bright

