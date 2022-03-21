MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman has died weeks after being shot on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Rhonda Harris, 38, of Lancaster, died Friday at a hospital. She was hospitalized March 1 after a shooting near the Yachtsman Resort, McSpadden said.

Two people were found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds laying on the ground outside of one of the victim’s cars, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two people inside a car.

The case has been ruled a homicide.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.