MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Southwest is adding non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach beginning next summer, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The new flight will be available on Saturdays beginning June 10, according to the airport.

“We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes said. “This market is one of our top underserved markets, and more flight options are needed to keep up with the growing passenger demand. We are so pleased that Southwest will help to fulfill that need, and we have no doubt that the new route will be highly successful.”

Denver is the farthest airport west of the Mississippi with service from Myrtle Beach, according to a news release. The airport said passengers looking to fly to other West Coast cities will benefit with connections through Denver.

Tickets for the route can be booked on Southwest’s website.