MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another day, another round of canceled Southwest Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport and across the U.S.

After nearly a dozen Southwest flights in and out of Myrtle Beach were canceled on Tuesday, five arriving and five departing flights scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, according to the airport’s website. They are among 2,500 Southwest flights scrubbed nationwide on Wednesday, and the airlines has already canceled nearly 1,400 of its flights.

The cancellations come as Southwest continues to try to get back on track after winter storms over the Christmas holiday weekend. On Tuesday, a day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on the East Coast by late afternoon. Those flights accounted for more than 80% of the 3,000 trips that got canceled nationwide on Tuesday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

In a video that Southwest posted late Tuesday, CEO Robert Jordan said Southwest would operate a reduced schedule for several days but hoped to be “back on track before next week.”

Jordan blamed the winter storm for snarling the airline’s “highly complex” network. He said Southwest’s tools for recovering from disruptions work “99% of the time, but clearly we need to double down” on upgrading systems to avoid a repeat of this week.

“We have some real work to do in making this right,” said Jordan, a 34-year Southwest veteran who became CEO in February. “For now, I want you to know that we are committed to that.”

Here are Wednesday’s cancellations at Myrtle Beach International:

CANCELED ARRIVALS

Southwest Airlines — Flight 2158 from Baltimore (9:05 a.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 3698 from Nashville (12:15 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 3168 from Baltimore (1:20 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 1795 from Midway Airport in Chicago (4:20 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 950 from Nashville (7:30 p.m.)

CANCELED DEPARTURES

Southwest Airlines — Flight 2158 to Nashville (9:40 a.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 2265 to Midway Airport in Chicago (1 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 3161 to Baltimore (2:10 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 5675 to Nashville (4:50 p.m.)

Southwest Airlines — Flight 950 to Baltimore (8:10 p.m.)

Editor’s note: Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.