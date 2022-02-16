Spirit Airlines adds 5 new non-stop routes to Myrtle Beach, resumes 4 others

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced it will offer five new non-stop routes to Myrtle Beach and will resume four other non-stop routes for the summer season.

New non-stop routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport will be added from Manchester, New Hampshire, Louisville, Kentucky, St. Louis, Missouri, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Rochester, New York. The airline will also be resuming non-stop flights from Niagara Falls, New York, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and Houston, according to a news release.

New routes are as follows (new routes are in bold):

Airport Availability Launch Date Manchester (MHT) Daily April 20 Niagara Falls (IAG) 3-4x Weekly April 22 Indianapolis (IND) 4x Weekly May 25 Minneapolis (MSP) 2-3x Weekly May 26 Houston (IAH) 2-3x Weekly May 26 Louisville (SDF) 2-3x Weekly May 26 St. Louis (STL) 2-3x Weekly May 26 Milwaukee (MKE) 2-3x Weekly May 27 Rochester (ROC) 4x Weekly June 24

“Lots of people are looking to head out to great leisure destinations like the South Carolina beaches this summer, and we’re excited to launch some new routes and resume others to help our Guests get their fun in the sun,” Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said in a statement.

Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Myrtle Beach International Airport said in the statement that Spirit Airlines is an asset to the community, carrying 44% of all passengers at the airport.

Also on Wednesday, Avelo Airlines announced Myrtle Beach as a non-stop destination from New Haven, Connecticut.