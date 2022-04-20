MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Spirit Airlines on Wednesday began its newest non-stop flight from Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Daily flights from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport began Wednesday, according to a news release from the airport. The route was initially announced in 2021.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than 50 miles north of Boston.

“The start of Spirit’s service to Myrtle Beach is a historic day for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport,” Manchester airport director Ted Kitchens said in a statement.

“These new nonstop flights are an exciting addition to our current offerings and will provide vital air service opportunities to better serve the growing demand for travel between New Hampshire and the Grand Strand,” MYR director of airports Scott van Moppes said in a statement.

Flights can be booked from the Spirit Airlines website.