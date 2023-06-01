MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Spirit Airlines said early Thursday afternoon that it has “resolved” a technical issue that caused dozens of flight delays, including about two dozen in Myrtle Beach.

‘We have resolved a network issue between third party services that affected our website, mobile app and some internal applications,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We apologize for any delays and inconvenience, and we’re now working our way back to normal operations.”

More than a dozen Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday were experiencing delays.

Spirit initially tweeted Thursday morning that its website, its app and its airport kiosks were not available. In another tweet a short time later, Spirit said that only the mobile app was not available.

“We anticipate longer than usual lines at the airport so please plan on arriving early,” Spirit wrote on Twitter.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, 25 flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International on Thursday have been delayed.

As of 12 p.m., Myrtle Beach International’s website showed delays affecting 13 arriving flights and 11 departing flights.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.