MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The temperatures may drop during the winter, but that does not keep sports teams from across the country from gathering on the Grand Strand.

The President’s Day Seashore Classic, a three-day tournament for junior volleyball players, is one example. The event, which is going on through Monday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, draws more than 4,000 players and spectators to the area.

It is Myrtle Beach’s third year hosting the tournament, and Alex Sing, club director of Grand Strand Juniors, said it is hard for teams to say no to spending a winter weekend at the beach.

“This time of year, people like coming to the beach. Very affordable, very nice,” Sing said. “That’s part of why we started trying to bring tournaments here to Myrtle Beach is really to help our teams get better.”

The tournament started as a two-day event two years ago, but with all of the growth, it had to extend into three days. He said volleyball is becoming increasingly popular on the Grand Strand.

“The volleyball landscape in Myrtle Beach has really changed, and thankfully our club’s been a driving factor for that,” Sing said.

Grand Strand Juniors, which has been around for 15 years, is home to more than 500 volleyball players. Sing said he takes pride in watching his teams grow into strong, competitive players.

“We’ll start them as young as 7, and then we’ll go all the way up through 18-year-old players that are going to go play in college,” Sing said. “One of the great things we’ve been able to do is, we’ve sent over 50 players now to play collegiately over the last 15 years.”