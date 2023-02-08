MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Stars and Strikes, a new entertainment venue, will open Feb. 18 at the Coastal Grand Mall, officials said Wednesday in a news release.

It will be the third South Carolina location for the Georgia-based company. It’s expected to employ more than 100 people.

The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to the release. The event will be packed with discounts, giveaways, door prizes and more. Discounts will include buy-one-get-one free game cards at the arcade, buy-one-get-one free games at the new two-story LED laser tag venue and $2 games of bowling, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to have Stars and Strikes join our tenant mix at Coastal Grand Mall,” Coastal Grand Mall General Manager Katrena White said. “We welcome their variety of food and entertainment, which is certain to provide a fun new experience for our shoppers.”

Stars and Strikes also has locations in Irmo and Summerville.