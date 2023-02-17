MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A store employee shot an attempted armed robbery suspect Friday afternoon in the Market Common area of Myrtle beach, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The incident happened in the 900 block of Hackler Street, Starling said. Park of Hackler Street was blocked off as of 6 p.m., and police appeared to be focusing their attention on Jacob the Jeweler.
The person who was shot is being treated, Starling said. Officers will remain on scene during the investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
