MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two summer movie blockbusters are giving movie theaters a boost as they try to get back on track after a Hollywood strike and pandemic losses.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer,’ — two entirely different kinds of films — are taking the world by storm and have been a huge boost for venues like the Grand 14 Theater in The Market Common, where officials said last week’s advanced ticket sales outpaced anything during the past year.

It was off the chain, you know,” Grand 14 Theater General Manager Duane Farmer said. “You had the families coming in one side and then you had the serious adult, you know, coming in the other side.

The movie industry has had a tough couple of years. Ticket sales have not fully recovered from the pandemic and are down 20% percent since 2019.

You look at the numbers we did prior to COVID, now we’re doing half of those numbers,” Farmer said. “And the main reason why is because ‘why come to the movie theater when you can stay at home and watch it from the luxury of your couch?'”

The strike by Hollywood screenwriters and actors has left tens of thousands out of work and halted production on new films, and Farmer said that however long the strike lasts will be how far new films’ release dates will be pushed back.

As a result, Grand 14 will have to adjust to keep making money, Farmer said.

“It just means that they’re going to be sending me a lot of older stuff, like my flashback cinemas,” he said. “We’ll, we’ll boost those up, we’ll be bringing back, probably bring back, like “John Wick 4,” we will probably bring back ‘”Mission Impossible.”

Farmer said he is hopeful that people will continue to choose to come to Grand 14 over streaming because of the experience being in a theater offers.