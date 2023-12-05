MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly knocked a man unconscious, stole his wallet and cellphone, and then left him in front of a Myrtle Beach convenience store.

Cedric Devon Simmons is charged with strong-armed robbery, drug possession, and kidnapping. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on bonds totaling $105,000, online jail records show.

According to documents obtained by News13, Myrtle Beach police were called on Sunday to the Express Convenience store on Mr. Joe White Avenue to investigate a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found EMS personnel treating a man who was on his back unconscious in front of the store, documents said. Police said the man had minor cuts to his face.

Officers talked to a store employee, who said that Simmons and the victim were both inside the store before the incident, the documents state. After they left the store, the employee said he heard a commotion and went outside and found the victim on the ground.

The employee said he found the victim conscious but that he lost consciousness a short time later.

As the investigation continued, police found out that Simmons and the victim went to the store together after meeting at a bus transfer location. According to documents, while the two were standing outside, Simmons allegedly hit the man in the face with his fist and knocked him unconscious.

At that point, the reports state Simmons began going through the victim’s pockets, taking out all of the victim’s property and throwing it to the ground. He also allegedly repeatedly picked the victim up and dropped him back to the ground.

Simmons then picked up the victim’s cell phone and wallet and walked to White Street in Myrtle Beach where he got into a green Honda Accord with a New York license plate, the documents state. Police later caught Simmons at the Southern Breeze Hotel in the 1900 block of S. Ocean Boulevard.

Records show that Simmons has a long history of criminal charges dating back to 2003 in South Carolina.