MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — “Swifties” are making their way to the theatres this weekend for the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie.”

Opening weekend brought nearly 500 people to the Stone Theatres Grand 14 in The Market Common, resulting in about $8,000 in ticket sales.

Assistant general manager, William Steadman, said advanced sales were off the charts and Friday was a big night for them. He said Taylor Swift fans came out dressed to impress as if they were attending a concert.

The theatre had a red carpet entrance and photo op with a cardboard cut-out of the superstar.

“So many ‘swifties’ have come out and just been amazing. We have had people dancing in the auditoriums and singing along with her,” Steadman said. “It’s been such a great experience having ‘The Eras Tour’ here.”

Steadman added that the theatre has a contest going on for a chance to win a Taylor Swift tote bag. The film will run for a month at Grand 14, and showings are only on weekends.