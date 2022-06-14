MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.( WBTW) — Crews searched throughout Monday afternoon and evening for a swimmer who disappeared in dangerous currents in the area of 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Double red flags on lifeguard stands Monday indicated that the water was too dangerous to swim in as crews from Horry County Fire Rescue, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the Horry County Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue and Myrtle Beach lifeguards looked for the person, who has not been identified.

Officials used divers, drones, jet skis and a helicopter to conduct the search.

“We do have a person missing still and we are doing everything we can to find them, Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said. “Our crews came down here, along with beach patrol out here, along with lifeguards started doing a search what’s called a kodak, which is a diving search along the shore here.”

Rescuers used orange ball anchors to keep track of their search.

“It’s the beacon, it’s the last place that person was seen,” Evans said about the orange ball floating in the ocean near the search.

Evans said it’s important to look at the flags on the lifeguard stands because they tell you whether the current and the tides are safe.

“Obviously have some pretty rough surfs out here, and it’s a double red flag because of that,” he said.

More information about what the flags flying on lifeguard stands represent and information about other beach conditions is available on the city’s website.

While a double red flag represents extremely hazardous conditions, a single red flag means there are unsafe conditions. A yellow flag alerts beachgoers to be careful because the current could be strong.

A green flag means the water conditions are safe for all people, though Evans said it’s still important to be cautious.

“Never swim past what you’re comfortable,” he said.

Marquies Johnson, who was visiting from Virginia on Monday, said his friend commented on the height of the waves and was unsteady about getting in.

“I heard Terrance say we wasn’t gonna get in cause the waves are too high, so [we] put our feet in,” he said. “Nothing too crazy.”