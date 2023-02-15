MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fourth graders at Palmetto Bays Elementary school got some extra love this Valentine’s Day, as they won January’s Talkin’ Trash challenge.

The fourth graders recycled an average of eight pounds of material per student in January alone. Their hard work won the school $250, a visit from Horry County Solid Waste Authority’s Talkin’ Trash Team and News13, as well as a dance party from DJ Ro.

“My fourth graders have an actual STEM curriculum that we do about how the humans impact the environment so it works in perfectly [and] we try it every chance we get,” Christine White, a STEM teacher at Palmetto Bays said.

The fourth graders went home with a goodie bag and a free jump at Sky Zone.

News13 thanks our sponsors for this month’s challenge: Surfwater Promotions, Cariloha Bamboo, Sky Zone, Kona Ice and Benjamin’s Bakery.