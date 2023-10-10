MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people are expected to attend Tuesday evening’s 39th annual Taste of the Town, Myrtle Beach’s original food festival.

The event, sponsored by News13, will be from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The event began in 1984 when a group of students at St. Andrews Catholic School were looking for a creative way to fundraise. Now, it’s a Myrtle Beach staple in which more than 4,000 people are able to get a taste of what some of the best restaurants on the Grand Strand have to offer.

Here’s how it works. You pick up your food tickets, and each one lets you pay for anything, including appetizers, desserts and full-blown entrees.

Of course, all of the proceeds go toward good causes. The money helps St. Andrews Catholic School pay for new technology, additional security and new classrooms. A portion of the money also goes to local charities like Help 4 Kids.

“Oh, we are so grateful for the community,” said Monica Astle, the ad committee chairman for Taste of the Town.”To be a part of something that has such a history, that not only benefits my son, but also the local communities is super exciting.”

Tickets for the event are available at the door.