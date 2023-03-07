MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is not just in Conway anymore.

A new store, Teal Nation, is now open at Broadway at the Beach, and with more than 16 million tourists hitting the Broadway at the Beach boardwalk each year, it is the perfect place for CCU to reach new sets of eyes.

“[The store] represents the opportunity for millions of tourists and visitors to experience the culture of our Conway campus while here in Myrtle Beach,” said Ashle Holloway, associate vice president for marketing and communications at the university.

Nestled in the Key West Village of Broadway at the Beach, the store’s location gets a lot of foot traffic.

“This is a great way for prospective students to learn more about CCU and visiting Broadway and the surrounding area,” Student Body President Gabrielle Ryder said.

A Myrtle Beach CCU store has been in the works since 2007. University President Michael T. Benson it is a major accomplishment and a great opportunity to market the school to tourists.

“Inside the store, we’ll have a touch screen that will have all the information about admissions, academic programs, the OLLI program.” Benson said.

The store is also offering new job opportunities to current and future students.

“This store is going to allow our students the opportunity to learn firsthand how to operate a business,” said Chuck Johns, general manager of the General James Hackler Golf Course, said. “It will also be another venue off campus for you to find and learn about all things Coastal.”

Current CCU students and alumni qualify for in-store discounts. The university said there are plans to expand to an online store in the near future.