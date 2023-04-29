MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Close to 1,000 people paddled their way across the lake in Market Common as part of Ground Zero’s 15th annual Dragon Boat fundraiser.

Forty teams raced, including the WBTW StormTrackers.

Ground Zero hopes to raise at least $500,000 to support local teens.

“Every one of us was a teenager and it’s a really rough time,” said Stephanie Sebring, advancement director for Ground Zero. “We want to take a super fun event where everyone steps up and gets involved.”

Last year at this time, Ground Zero said it was serving 40 students per week. Now, they’re serving more than 125.

“I’m excited this year because I get to be on a boat,” Carley Floore said.

One team of 21 breast cancer survivors came all the way from Akron, Ohio, to participate.

“There’s something that from a medical, physiological standpoint, it’s really good for women, post-breast cancer surgeries, and it’s a fantastic sisterhood,” said Bobbijo Werren, part of the team traveling from Akron.

Some teams were in it to beat the times from last year. Others were in it for tradition.

“Me and my daughter did it last year so we’re kind of making it a tradition for me and her to come every year to do,” Robert Bobo said.

More information can be found at the event’s website.