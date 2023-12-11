MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The tennis courts at Midway Memorial Park in Myrtle Beach have been closed after part of the fence was blown over from Sunday night’s storms, the city said on Facebook.
Crews were out Monday morning to assess the damage and determine the next steps, the city said. The fence around the park’s pickleball courts was not damage.
