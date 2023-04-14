MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach jewelry store owner who shot a man during an attempted robbery in February says the ordeal was “terrifying.”

“Terrifying. It was so fast, honestly, I really didn’t have that much time to process everything that was happening,” said Jacob Medina, who owns Jacob the Jeweler in the Market Common. “But being in this business, you know that that’s a possibility, that someone could come and try to harm you and at the very least steal from you.”

In an interview with News13, Medina recalled the moment that the suspect, later identified as Michael Perez, entered his store on Hackler Street.

“At about 4:30 [p.m.], the attempted robber came through the front door with his weapon actually drawn and wracked a round as soon as he came in the front door,” Medina said.

Medina explained what happened next.

[He] “told us he wanted the Rolexes and proceeded back towards the back of the store where I was,” Medina said. “Thankfully, [I] was able to see him on the security system and get my firearm to protect myself before he was even able to see me or notice that I was there.”

Then, as quickly as it happened Medina said the incident was over.

“After shots were fired, the assailant ran out of the store,” he said. “And that was it. It started and was over in 20 seconds.”

Police eventually caught up with Perez after someone on a motorcycle took him to South Strand Hospital. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center charged with armed robbery, assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Since the incident, Medina said he has beefed up the store’s security.

“Now we have top-of-the-line everything,” he said. “From the camera system, to the looking door, and other things I can’t talk about, but more safety, more redundancy to hopefully prevent that from ever happening again.”

Medina also praised Myrtle Beach police for their quick response and thanked the community for supporting him and his family’s business during such a difficult time.