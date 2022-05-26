MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People in Myrtle Beach gathered to honor the 21 victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Caitlin Czeh led Thursday night’s vigil hosted by Grand Strand Action Together.

“We are a community that is grieving,” Czeh said. “As a whole nation, we are grieving right now.”

Honoring the 19 school children and two teachers who were killed in the shooting. For Czeh, gun violence is personal. She’s a survivor of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting where a gunman killed 32 people.

“If you had told me 15 years ago that we would still be facing these kinds of mass shootings and school shootings, I wouldn’t have believed you then,” she said. “But it’s angering at this point.”

People wore orange, the color used to honor victims of gun violence nationwide.

Fear is what motivated Ernest Carson to attend the vigil.

“Why? Just why? What stimulates that gene in you to make you shoot somebody for no reason at all?” Carson asked.

Grand Strand Action Together said “our kids deserve better” with the group “[demanding] an end to the gun violence that is plaguing our nation.”

“We’ve just got to keep trying,” Carson said. “We’ve got to spread the word of love.”

Grand Strand Action Together has an event planned June 3 at the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The group said it is nonpartisan and is focusing on the safety of kids in schools.