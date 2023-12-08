MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent and a former coach at a Myrtle Beach gym whose owner is facing allegations of misconduct with minors told News13 that they began having concerns about two years ago.

Christopher Mula, the owner and coach at Beach Team Gymnastics was recently placed on a restriction by the U.S. Center for Safesport amid the allegations.

Safesport is an independent nonprofit organization authorized by Congress. It is dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse on behalf of athletes, particularly those in Olympic sports programs.

During the the investigation, Mula is not allowed any contact with USA Gymnastics-sanctioned events. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.

Details about the misconduct were not immediately available, but the former coach and a parent whose child trained at the gym for 15 years talked about their concerns on Thursday.

News13 received text messages from a parent who wished to stay anonymous. The messages are said to be sent to the child from Mula. The text messages only include the messages Mula sent because the other portions involve a minor.

These are various messages dating back to April 1, 2021:

“Are used to say I remember the days were used to invite me places or would ask to come over and hang out. But then I realized looking back I don’t think you ever really did. I always asked.” — 10:34 PM

FROM June 1st, 2022

He sends this… “Morning” — 8:30 AM

“Morn” — 9:43 AM

“is it just time for us to give up.” — 11:00 PM

But he gets no response

“K. Good night I guess” — 11:19 PM

Aug. 23, 2022 Mula sends this to a parent

“I just enjoy my time outside of the gym so much with her. She’s so smart and perfect and I love everything about her. This is the tough position I am put in” — 8:46 PM

There are more than 400 pages of texts from April 2021 to October 2022, and they do not include messages sent over Snapchat.

Brian Johnson, the former coach, said the texts show how Mula’s own words will be his downfall.

“Why are you texting a child multiple times in a string in a string of text?” Johnson said. “In the middle of the night? You’re an almost a 40-year-old man, who is her coach? Why are you doing that when you know it’s a clear violation?”

When Johnson called to report his concerns USA gymnastics told him they just received a case about this.

“It’s still to this day, I got no sleep last night,” Johnson said. “None, because, it’s just, I don’t get it. I can’t stop my anger and my disgust of this. How you could treat any of these kids this way, any of those parents this way? How can you treat me this way? I went, that’s it, I’ve got, I have to report it. I know personally, that’s the emotional and verbal abuse. I know that for a fact. So, I will report that.”

Horry County police have no records of any investigation involving Mula, a spokesman said.

News13 reached out to Mula and his attorney for a statement but has not heard back.