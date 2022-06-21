MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach officials said Monday that 68 tons of trash were cleaned up from the area where Carolina Country Music Fest was held in Myrtle Beach.

The trash was picked up from the Pavilion area between June 9 and June 12, according to city officials.

The city asked for a round of applause for the crews who helped clean up.

“That’s a lot of corn dogs,” the city’s Facebook post reads.

Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean were among this year’s headliners.

Last week, News13 spoke with a Carolina Forest teen who had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play on stage with Urban.