MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The just-concluded four-day Carolina Country Music Fest brought tens of thousands of people to the Grand Strand to see country music stars Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and more.

Businesses in the area called the weekend a rousing success.

“[It was] definitely one of our busiest weekends that we’ve ever had,” said Gabby Javens, a server and bartender at Nola’z Piano Bar and Restaurant, which opened on the second day of the festival in 2021.

Javens said this year’s event brought in more and more foot traffic each day.

“Saturday night might have been busier than Thursday, but either way they were shoulder to shoulder, she said. ” We’ve got a bunch of regulars. There are some people that have come in every single night since Thursday. It does get a little overwhelming because there is so many people, but it’s manageable. It’s worth it for sure,” said Javens.

Parrish McGill, a manager of the R&B Brunch at The Chemist, said CCMF was definitely a positive experience.

“Business-wise, this weekend has been flourishing due to CCMF,” McGill said. “They bring out a great crowd of people. It’s been a lot of people. We’ve seen a lot of cowboy boots and cowboy hats, so I can honestly say it’s been a lot of people.”

He said having so many people around for the event provided his business with some great exposure.