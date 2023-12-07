MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach held its first wreath laying ceremony Thursday morning at Warbird Park.

The ceremony honored the lives lost at Pear Harbor and was hosted by the Military Appreciation Committee.

The community came forward with seven different wreaths. Each organization lined them up in front of the new World War II memorial one at a time. At the ceremony, the presentation of colors, the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and Taps were all performed.

One retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Gene Eaton, said he just returned from Hawaii where he visited the U-S-S Arizona Memorial. He said the day of Pearl Harbor should not be forgotten.

“It still seeps oil,” Eaton said. “To this day and it’s been eighty plus years. So, they call them the teardrops of oil from the crew because they float to the surface and disburse across the top of the water so.”

The City of Myrtle Beach said now that they have a World War II Memorial this will become an annual ceremony in the years to come.