MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach said holiday shopping has a big impact on its economy as well as many businesses.

Myrtle Beach makes up about 2% of Horry County land-wise, but contributes to about 40% of the retail sales.

More than 10,000 businesses operate within city limits. Some being in the Market Common or inside the Coastal Grand Mall.

Coty spokesperson, Mark Kruea, said both big corporate stores and small local businesses benefit from the economy, but the city sees more impact from the corporate stores.

He said when businesses do well, the whole community does too.

“The fact that we have so many visitors who spend so much money here,” Kruea said. “Helps keep us locals from having to pay more in taxes. So, we get the benefit of having like a Broadway at the Beach, and you know all the nice amenities, the ball stadium, you know the convention center.”

Kruea said tourist spending money is one of the reasons why Myrtle Beach residents get tax credit on property taxes.