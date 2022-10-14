MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our next stop for Peagler’s Picks takes us to The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach.

It’s a venue where you can let your hair down, hang out and dance on tables. During the month of October, The Hangout hosts a series of weekly events for you and your family to have some fun.

“We’re quickly becoming the birthday capital of Myrtle Beach, very fast,” said Jesse Ricketts, front house manager at The Hangout. “Everyone wants to dance on the table for their birthday, which we love because it’s a blast. Kids love watching their moms and dads dance on the table or do the lip sync battle on the stage.”

There are live concerts on the main stage seven days a week and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m., folks can cruise in to show off their old school rides and reminisce by seeing pictures of former Myrtle Beach venues.

“We are the new people here, but we want to give props to all the places before us, like Studebakers and the Pavilion and all the old stuff back in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s,” said Michelle Day, events, sales and marketing director for The Hangout.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, it’s character and superhero night where kids can interact and take pictures with their favorite superhero and princess. And, if you’re older than 21, there’s a pub crawl every Thursday in October where the DJ plays Halloween music.

“You can pre-register for $25, show up at the door for $30,” Day said. “But it’s really neat. We’re going to five different restaurant locations. Your entry fee actually includes two drinks, a beer and wine at two locations, three appetizers at three locations, and a few samplings at the other ones.”

Other than the special events, The Hangout manager said if families want to come on any day of the week, they can expect good food and fun.

“Crab legs, seafood, snapper, our nachos is probably my favorite thing on our menu, BBQ nachos, chicken nachos, so there’s kind of something for everyone,” Ricketts said.

Due to inflation, families may be tight on money, but Day said all of their entertainment is free.

“You can come here and see a live band in our courtyard, you can come in and let your kid play on our slides or in our sandpit or have a phone party,” Day said. “You can see our live emcee shows, come to our vintage night and all of that is us giving back to communities and families for coming in and spending time with us and dining with us.”

The Hangout is located at 1181 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach. For more on their hours and events, visit their website.