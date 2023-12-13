MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at The Blood Connection in Myrtle Beach.

Participating donors will receive $50 in special rewards from The Blood Connection.

According to the chamber, data from The Blood Connection shows that the local blood supply is currently low, meaning the community is getting dangerously close to a shortage.

The Blood Connection supplies local hospitals in Horry County and relies on community blood donors to prevent a blood emergency like a shortage. The organization, which has 10 centers in South Carolina and two in North Carolina, needs more than 800 blood donations per day to meet the needs of its local hospital partners, according to the release.

“It’s important to remember that blood donations are used to save lives every day,” the release said. “Including the holidays.”

Anyone who would like to donate blood can schedule an appointment on The Blood Connection’s website. The Blood Connection is adjacent to the Food Lion grocery store off 38th Avenue North.