MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The World For Ukraine, a local nonprofit group, has now raised nearly $1 million in medical supplies, toiletries, clothing and other items that are being sent to the country’s soldiers and civilians.

Anastasiia Sliuraneko, one of the founders of The World for Ukraine organization, started the group to help save lives. So far, they have raised $998,000.

“Millions of lives need to be saved,” she said.

Sliuraneko said people here are making an impact in Ukraine. Each donation, share on social media or rally participation has allowed the group to focus on background details.

“Be able to be even more productive,” she said. “Every little bit counts.”

Ukrainian soldiers have received the supplies, but they still need medical items, clothing and shoes.

“They need more, [the] boys need to be saved today,” she said.

Sliuraneko was referring to the soldiers who are fighting for their lives, their families and their land. Right now, soldiers who were sheltering in a steel plant in Mariupol, are stuck in the building’s rubble after Russian forces attacked it.

“Now, they’re just … being buried alive,” she said. “They need help from the whole world just to be evacuated.”

She said you can help in many ways.

“People can talk to their local governments,” she said.

Another way is by participating in fundraisers. The next fundraiser is planned from 3 to 8 p.m. on May 22 at the Tidal Creek Brewhouse. There will be Ukrainian music, food, educational activities and more, all of the money raised will be used to send more supplies.

Sliuraneko said the support from the community is not taken for granted.

“From the Ukrainian community, from Ukrainian people back home, a huge thank you,” she said. “We are grateful for American support.”

You can also show your support by signing a petition, donating or volunteering through the group’s website.